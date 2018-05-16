7 erring traders booked in Vijaypur

STATE TIMES NEWS
VIJAYPUR: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Samba Rajinder Singh Tara, a joint team of Legal Metrology Department and Municipal Committee Vijaypur conducted market checking ahead of holy month of Ramzan.
Rajesh Heera, Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, conducted the drive.
The Inspector Legal Metrology Samba Mohsin Khateeb booked seven traders for violation of different provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Weights and Measures (enforcement) Amendment Act. Further all the traders were instructed by the department to use verified weights and measures for business transaction and also check MRP, Packing date, complete address of the manufacturer or packer, consumer care number of all the commodities to be supplied to the consumers.
