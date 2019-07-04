7 DySPs posted in ACB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday posted seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to GAD order, Zoheb Tanveer, KPS, SDPO Khanyar; Rameez Rashid Bhat, KPS, SDPO Hazratbal; Hamid Ali Banday, KPS, DySP CID SB Kulgam; Sheikh Mudasir Ahmad Farooqi, KPS, DySP PC Bandipora; Masood Ahmad Beigh, DySP SHRC; Mohammad Rafi Parray, lncharge DySP; and Dedar Singh, lncharge DySP have been posted in ACB.

“Kartar Singh, DySP, Anti Corruption Bureau is repatriated to the Home Department for further posting,” the order further stated.