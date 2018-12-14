7 died, 3 injured in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS
REASI: Last night a vehicle coming from Harotkote towards Reasi rolled down into a deep gorge.
7 persons died, in the accident and 3 got injured.
Died persons
01. Bikram Singh S/o Buri Singh age 09 yrs
02. Pankaj Singh S/o Uttam Singh age 08 yrs
03. Raggu Nath Singh S/o Balvant Singh age 28 yrs all three R/o Chorakote dead
04. Karan Singh S/o Balak Ram age 40yrs R/o Harotekote
05. Sardhal Singh S/o Jameet Ram age 22 yrs R/o Atarnakote
06. Romesh Singh S/o Gurvinder Singh age 25 yrs R/o Harotekote
07. Ram Singh S/o Baldev Singh age 14 yrs R/o Harotekote died on spot.
Injured person
01.Uttam Singh S/o Munshi Ram age 32 yrs R/o Chorakote
02. Pardeep Singh S/o Budhi Singh
21yrs R/o Roadkote
03. Laher Singh S/o Taej Ram age 28 yrs R/o Road Kote they are injured.
