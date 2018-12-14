7 died, 3 injured in accident

Share Share 0 Share

REASI: Last night a vehicle coming from Harotkote towards Reasi rolled down into a deep gorge.

7 persons died, in the accident and 3 got injured.

Died persons

01. Bikram Singh S/o Buri Singh age 09 yrs

02. Pankaj Singh S/o Uttam Singh age 08 yrs

03. Raggu Nath Singh S/o Balvant Singh age 28 yrs all three R/o Chorakote dead

04. Karan Singh S/o Balak Ram age 40yrs R/o Harotekote

05. Sardhal Singh S/o Jameet Ram age 22 yrs R/o Atarnakote

06. Romesh Singh S/o Gurvinder Singh age 25 yrs R/o Harotekote

07. Ram Singh S/o Baldev Singh age 14 yrs R/o Harotekote died on spot.

Injured person

01.Uttam Singh S/o Munshi Ram age 32 yrs R/o Chorakote

02. Pardeep Singh S/o Budhi Singh

21yrs R/o Roadkote

03. Laher Singh S/o Taej Ram age 28 yrs R/o Road Kote they are injured.