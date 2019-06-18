7 arrested in predawn raids in Pulwama

State Times News SRINAGAR: Security Forces on Monday arrested at least seven persons from Kakapora area of Pulwama district in predawn raids. They were arrested over the charge of disturbing peace in the area.
