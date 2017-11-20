7.3 magnitude quake strikes east of New Caledonia: USGS

Sydney: A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of New Caledonia today in the tectonically active Pacific region, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor hit at a depth 25 kilometres some 85 kilometres to the east of the lightly populated Loyalty Islands, initial data from the survey said. (PTI)
