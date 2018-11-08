68 bovines rescued, 7 smugglers arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN/UDHAMPUR: Police on Thursday foiled two bovine smugglings bids by rescuing 68 bovines and arresting seven smugglers.

As per the details, on the direction of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma , a party led by Incharge Police Station Ramban SI Fareed Ahmed laid a surprise Naka near Shan Palace Ramban where at two Tata mobiles and two trucks were signaled to stop for checking. On search these vehicles, 54 bovines were found laden in them which were rescued and four smugglers were arrested. A case vide FIR Nos. 177,178,179,180/2018 under section 188 RPC and 3 PCA Act was registered at Police Station Ramban.

Meanwhile, a team led by SHO Sanjeev Singh Chib under the supervision of DySP Z.S Wani laid a Naka at Jakheni Chowk Udhampur and intercepted truck (JK05B-0810). During search, police found 12 bovines laden in it which were rescued. The two smugglers identified as Mohd. Azan son of Mohd Akhatr resident of Nowgham Srinagar and Mohd Samoon son of Mohd Yaqoob resident of R S Pura Jammu were arrested and a case vide FIR No. 511/2018 under section 188 RPC, 3PCA was registered against them at Police Station Udhampur. In another case, In-charge Police Post Tikri also intercepted a pedestrian and rescued two bovines from his clutches. The accused was identified as Mohd Safi son of Salam Mohd resident of Mand Rehmbal and a case vide FIR No. 171/2018 under section 188 RPC was registered against him.