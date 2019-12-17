671 stranded passengers airlifted between Srinagar, Leh, Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: In the backdrop of the closure of Zojila Pass, two sorties of IL-76 between Leh and Srinagar and back while as one sortie of AN-32 Courier Service of the Indian Air Force (IAF) between Kargil and Srinagar and back were arranged by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday.

A total of 352 stranded passengers, students, patients and senior citizens were airlifted from Leh to Srinagar while as a total of 265 stranded passengers were air lifted from Srinagar to Leh in two sorties of IL-76. One sortie of AN-32 Courier airlifted 54 passengers in total between Srinagar and Kargil.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan has expressed gratitude to the administration of UT Ladakh for pursuing the matter with utmost urgency.

The CEC has appreciated the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Ladakh R.K.Mathur, Advisor to LG Umang Narula, Commissioner Secretary Civil Aviation Rigzian Sampheal and Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas for taking up the matter with the Ministry of Defence on priority thereby facilitating the stranded passengers.

The CEC has also appreciated the role of District administration Leh and Kargil particularly the DC/CEO LAHDC Kargil Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary and DC/CEO LAHDC Kargil Sachin Kumar Vaishya for facilitating the entire process.

The CEC has also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for airlifting of the stranded passengers.

The CEC has expressed optimism that the LAHDC Kargil will get continuous cooperation and support from the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh and IAF in future as well.