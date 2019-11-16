66th Cooperative Week celebrated at Sainik School Tikri

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: As part of the celebration of 66th Cooperative Week, Department of Cooperatives, Udhampur in collaboration with Ex-Servicemen Cooperative Consumer Store, Devika Urban Cooperative Bank and District Marketing Cooperative Society Udhampur today organized a function on the theme “Role of Cooperative in new India” here at Sainik Cooperative High School, Tikri.

Additional Registrar Cooperative Society, Jammu Kusum Badyal was the chief guest while Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Udhampur Dr. Pardeep Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion. Secy Ex-servicemen cooperative consumer store Ltd Capt. Nathu Ram presented welcome address and make aware the distinguished guests about the functioning and overall activities of society. In her address, the chief guest congratulated the participants and highlighted the achievements and activities of the department towards the welfare and development of the society. She stressed upon the field functionaries to create a friendly atmosphere for the betterment of the societies. She further instructed to all the cooperative employees to expand the limits of services to be provided to the public and to organize awareness programme in their respective areas of service. The students of the school presented theme based scintillating cultural programme besides participating in Debate competition organized on the occasion. The chief guest distributed prizes among the participating students on the occasion. Later, Principal of the school, Bandana Gupta presented vote of thanks.

All the employees of the Cooperative department staff members and students including representatives from different Cooperative institutions were present.