643rd Prakash Utsav of Guru Ravi Dass to be celebrated today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Guru Ravi Dass Trust Sikanderpur, Jammu and Shri Guru Ravi Dass Satsang Society (J&K) is going to celebrate 643rd Holy Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Maharaj on February 9, 2020.

Addressing media persons here, C.L Banal (Retd IGP), Chairman Shri Guru Ravi Dass S.S Trust, Sikanderpur Jammu, said that every branch of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha’s of Jammu province is requested to plant 643 plants on the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj to save environment. M.L Banalia, General Secretary of the Sabha said that it was black day for our Biradari that Shobha Yatra could not be organized.

“Piran Ditta had filed an appeal in the High Court against an order passed against him by Session Court,” he said, adding that during the discussion it was suggested by the Court that President and General Secretary should nominate 10 Biradari members from each side,” Banalia said.

“We submitted list of 10 Biradari members but Piran Ditta did not submit the list of 10 Biradari members. Piran Ditta had filed an application in the High Court seeking permission to organize function regarding celebration of Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj and organising Shobha Yatra but it was rejected by the High Court and permission was denied to both the factions,” he said, adding that the administration was advised not to give permission to anyone.

Sham Lal Basson, General Secretary of the Sabha appealed to the Sangat to participate in the Prakash Utsav of Shrui Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj on February 9 in the premises of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Mandir Bahu Fort Jammu from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by Guru Ka Langar.

Kesar Singh, Natha Ram, D.D Shivgotra, Parshotam Thapa, Capt. Manohar Lal, Raj Kumar Rattan, B.R Chadgal, Capt. Tarsem, Mulkh Raj and K.L Thapa were also present.