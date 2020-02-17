643rd birthday of Guru Ravi Dass celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 643rd birthday of Guru Ravi Dass was celebrated with religious fervour at Ravi Dass Sabha Rajpura on Sunday.

Member Parliament Shamsher Singh Manhas was the Chief Guest, while Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, DySP Amit Sharma and Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal were also present on the occasion. Rumalo Ram and Saras Bharti of Ramnagar presented a cultural programme on the occasion.

Shamsher Singh Manhas, while paying tributes to Guru Ravi Dass, said that Guru Ravi Dassji’s life is a lesson for us.

He devoted entire life for upliftment of downtrodden and enlightened them to contribute towards society and nation, he said, urging people to get united and devoted towards their culture, language and society.