6,357 grievances disposed of since imposition of Governor’s Rule

SRINAGAR: Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, from 20th June till 24th July, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 9,166 complaints/grievances, of which 6,357 have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters for their timely redressal; and 940 complaints/grievances are under process. During this period, Governor’s Secretariat received 2,388 complaints/grievances, of which 2,168 complaints have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters and 220 are under process.
