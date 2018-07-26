6,357 grievances disposed of since imposition of Governor’s Rule

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, from 20th June till 24th July, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 9,166 complaints/grievances, of which 6,357 have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters for their timely redressal; and 940 complaints/grievances are under process. During this period, Governor’s Secretariat received 2,388 complaints/grievances, of which 2,168 complaints have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters and 220 are under process.