63 doctors transferred; 68 promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred 63 doctors including 26 Medical Officers (MOs), 12 Dental Surgeons and 25 consultants in Health Department. Meanwhile, 68 Medical Officers have been promoted and adjusted as consultants.

According to order issued by Mohd Iqbal Lone, Under Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Consultant Gynae, awaiting orders of adjustment in Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHSJ), has been posted at CHC Parole; Dr. Anjana Koul, Consultant Gynae, PP Centre SMGS Hospital Jammu, has been posted at Sub District Hospital, Sohanjana vice Dr. Usha Kiran, Consultant Gynae, who has been posted at District Hospital Kathua; Dr. Savita Amla, Consultant Gynae, Sub District Hospital, Ramnagar has been posted at PHC Kot Bhalwal; Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Consultant Pediatrician, CHC BIllawar, has been posted at Government Hospital Sarwal, Jammu; Dr. Jyoti Katoch, Consultant Ophtha, Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, has been posted at District Hospital Kathua; Dr. Promila Kumari Consultant Ophtho, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu has been posted at AH Vijaypur, vice Dr. Rajni Gupta, who has been posted at SDH Sunderbani; Dr. Bharti Sarangal, Consultant Ophtho, Government Hospital Sarwal, has been posted at AH Chowki Chora; Dr. Mamta Kalsi, Consultant Gynac., Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been posted at CHC Bhadarwah; Dr. Manmeet Kour, Consultant Gynae, Government Hospital Sarwal has been posted at District Hospital Poonch; Dr. Asha Manhas, Consultant Gynac, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Jammu has been posted at District Hospital Ramban; Dr. Rajni Gupta, Consultant Gynae, CHC Marh has been posted at Government Hospital Sarwal vice Dr. Zareena Hussain, who shall report to DHSJ for further adjustment; Dr. Anuradha, Consultant Gynae, PP Centre, SMGS Hospital, Jammu has been posted at CHC Basohli; Dr. Suresh Kapahi, Consultant Gynae, GB Pant Hospital, Jammu has been posted at CHC Kalakot; Dr. Monika Khajuria, Consultant ENT, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been posted at CHC Bhadarwah; Dr. Pankaj Gupta, Consultant Peadia, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been posted at CHC Basohli; Dr. Pooja Kawte, Consultant Paedia, CHC Marh has been posted at District Hospital Doda; Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Consultant Paedia, GB Pant Hospital, Jammu has been posted at CHC Nowshera; Dr. Gurmeet Kour, Consultant Paedia, GB Pant Hospital, Jammu has been posted at CHC Kot Bhaiwal; Dr. Som Chadgal, Consultant Ortho, District Hospital Samba has been posted at EH Thathri; Dr. Sushil Sharma, Consultant Ortho, AH Vijaypur has been posted at AH Ghagwal; Dr. Pawan Arora, Consultant Surgeon, AH Vijaypur has been posted at AH Vijaypur vice Dr. Dev Raj Thapa, who has been posted at District Hospital Poonch.

Dr. Geeta Dubey, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ, has been posted at PHC Chibba vice Dr. Kiran Manhas, who has been posted at PHC Jandrah; Dr. Safeena Sarwar, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ, has been posted at Accidental Hospital, Chowki Choura; Dr. Suman Khajuria, MO, PHC Maira Mandrian has been posted at Evening Clinic Roop Nagar vice Dr. Radhika Nawtra, who has been posted at NTPHS Sohal; Dr. Sajjad Rashid Mirza, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ, has been posted at CHC Darhal; Dr. Samita Kumari, MO, (DGO /DNB Gynae), awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at NTPHC Bhalwal Brahma, Akhnoor, Dr. Mehak Mahajan, MO, (MD Anaesth), awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ, has been posted at District Hospital Kathua; Dr. Sonia Mahajan, MO, (MD Pharmacology), presently working in Pediatrics Department, Government Medical College, Jammu has been posted at District Hospital Kathua; Dr. Anjali Gupta, MO, presently working in Pediatrics Department, Government Medical College, Jammu has been posted at NTPHC Bega, R S Pura; Dr. Gowhar Wani (DCH), MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at District Hospital Doda; Dr. Geeta Khajuria, MO, attached in the office of DHSJ, has been posted at SDH Katra; Dr. Mohd Saleem, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at PHC Chibba vice Dr Tahir Haroon, who has been posted at AH Chowki Choura; Dr. Mohit Kapoor, MO, CHC Chenani has been posted at PHC Airport, Jammu vice Dr Anuja Amla, who has been posted at PHC Main Mandrian; Dr. Shazia Qayoom (MS Optho), MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at District Hospital Poonch; Dr. Rashid Anjum (MS Ortho), MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at District Hospital Poonch; Dr. Ila Gupta, MO, DTC, Jammu Dr. Rashid Anjum (MS Ortho), MO, awaiting orders of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at UHC Shashtri Nagar; Dr. Mohinder Pal Singh, MO, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, has been posted at DTC Jammu; Dr. Nancy Bharti, MO, PHC Badyal Brahmna, has been posted at District Hospital Kathua; Dr. Simmi Kotwal, MO, PHC Satraiyan has been posted at NTPHC Sangwal; Dr. Nishu Mahajan, MO, NTPHC Miran Sahib has been posted at District Hospital Udhampur; Dr. Kavita Nijhon, MO, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu has been posted at NTPHC Bhaiya; Dr. Rashmi Sharma, MO (MD Pharma.), Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu has been posted at District Hospital Kathua; Dr. Archana Gupta (MS Ophth.), MO, CHC R S Pura has been posted at CHC Katra.

Dr. Narinder Kour, Dental Surgeon, CHC Bishnah has been posted at CHC Ramnagar; Dr. Deepali Sharma, Dental Surgeon, PHC Rehal has been posted at PHC Chanunta; Dr. Neena Sharma, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Nagrota has been posted at PHC Bal Shama, Sunderbani; Dr. Ashima Mahajan, Dental Surgeon, awaiting order of adjustment at DHSJ, has been posted at AH Sananghat; Dr. Robinder Kour, Dental Surgeon, awaiting order of adjustment at DHS, has been posted at PHC Ajote, Poonch; Dr. Anuj Malhotra, Dental Surgeon, AH Vijaypur has been posted at PHC Bainglar; Dr. Rekha Uttma, Dental Surgeon, awaiting order of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at PHC Karanbara, Basohli; Dr. Jyoti Kour, Dental Surgeon, awaiting order of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at PHC Loran, Mandi; Dr. Prisolika Chadgal, Dental Surgeon, awaiting order of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at CHC Taryath, Rajouri; Dr. Saira Shahid, Dental Surgeon, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar has been posted PHC Sandhar; Zaheen Choudhary, Dental Surgeon, awaiting order of adjustment at DHSJ has been posted at PHC Domana; Dr. H.S Bedi, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Dablehar has been posted at Trauma Hospital Mahanpur.

According to another order, Medical Officers who have been promoted and adjusted include Dr. Rajesh Kr. Gupta from CHC Ramnagar to SDH Sundarbani; Dr. Narinder Khullar from Police Hospital Jammu to AM Ghagwal; Dr. Raiesh Parbakar from DH Samba to DH Poonch; Dr. Rakesh Kumar from AH Vijaypur to EH Mahanpur; Dr. Kuldeep Raj from DH Udhampur to CHC Basholi; Dr. Omkar Singh from PHC Tikkri, Udhampur to DH Doda; Dr. Indra Kotwal from Super Specialty Hospital, Government Medical College, Jammu to DH Kathua; Dr. Amita Gupta from Govt. Hospital Sarwal Jammuto AH Chowkichora; Dr. Manoj Kr. Pandit from J&K Medical Supplies Jammu to DH Poonch; Dr. Suresh Chander Sharma from CHC Bishnah to AH Ghagwal; Dr. Mohd. Ismail Kumar from DH Shopian to DH Poonch; Dr. Mohd. Ayoub Fateh Khan from DH Budgam to SDH Bhaderwah; Dr. Muzaffar Hussain from SDH Kreeri to DH Doda ; Dr. Ab Gani Bhat from DH Pulwama to AH Thathri; Dr. Umera Din from DH Pulwama to SDH Sopore; Dr. Anjali Sharma from DH Samba to AH Ghagwal; Dr. Anu Mahajan from DH Kathua to DH Akhnoor; Dr. Nidhi Sharma from CHC Sonjhana to Govt Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu; Dr. Sonam Anochok from SNM Hospital, Leh to SNM Howtial, Leh; Dr. Prince Ahmed from DH Baramulla to SDH Sopore; Dr. Vikrant Sharma from Govt. Hospital Sarwal, Jammu to CHC Akhnoor; Dr. Ajay Krishan Pandita from AH Chowkidiora to Trauma Hospital, Mahanpur; Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Shah from SDH Kokemag to SDH Seer; Dr. Assadullah from SDH Kupwara to SDH Khansahib; Dr. Mohd. Bashir Khan from DH Rajouri to DH Rajouri; Dr. Firdous Ahmad Posh from DH Anantnag to DH Pulwama; Dr. Hilal Khan from DH Pulwama to SDH Keller; Dr. Harish Kumari Padhar from CHC Kot Bhalwal to AH Anantnag; Dr. Era Suri from Government Medical Jammu to CHC Kot Bhalwal Jammu; Dr. Promila Sharma from CHC Katra to CHC Katra; Dr. Sindhoor Singh from DH Rambanto DH Ramban ; Dr. Charan Dass Thappa from EH Batote to DH Kishtwar; Dr. Vinod Kr. Sharma from CHC Basholl to CHC Basholi; Dr. Somnath Bassan from DH Dodato DH Kathua; Dr. Onkar Chand Bharti from CHC Billawar to CHC Chenani; Dr. Leela Devi from NTPHC Jaswan Marh, Jammu to CHC Jourian; Dr. Neeru Gupta from Govt. Hospital Sarwal, Jammu to CHC Hiranagar; Dr. Anuradha Bali from DH Samba to DH Samba; Dr. Rajinder Nagar from DH Udhampur to DH Udhampur; Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad Qazi from Block Hajin to SDH Bandipora; Dr. Abdul Rehman Mir from EH Banihal to EH Banihal; Dr. Mohd. Dawood lqbal from EH Banihal to CHC Kot Bhalwal; Dr. Gobinder Singh from SDH Tral to SDH Keller; Dr. Abdul Hamid from SDH Seer to SDH Kokernag; Dr. Mohd. Ayoub from DH Pulwama to SDH Charie – Sharief; Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Bhat from Block Charie-Sharief to DH Pulwama; Dr. Maqsood Ali from Block Kangan to CHC Pakherpora; Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Yatoo from Trauma Hospital, Kangan to SDH Pattan; Dr. Showkat Ahmad Parray from Block Lar to CHC Hajin; Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan from SDH Charie-Sharief to SDH Pakherpora; Dr. Mohd. Parvez from SDH Mendhar to DH Poonch; Dr. Mohd Yousuf Bhat from DH Baramulla to SDH Dangiwacha; Dr. Dinesh Sharma from PHC High Court, Jammu to Govt. Hospital Gandhinagar, Jammu; Dr. Vinay Khajuria from AH Ghagwal to AH Ghagwal; Dr. Farooq Ahmad Bhat from DH Pulwama to DH Shopian; Dr. Vidhya Rattan Pandita from DH Kishtwar to DH Kishtwar; Dr. Neeru Gupta from DH Rajouri to CHC Nowshera; Dr. Aruna Sambyal from PHC Pallanwalla to CHC Khour; Dr. AmbiKa Sachdev from NTPHC Raipur, Kot Bhalwal Jammu to DH Udhampur; Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from DH Anantnag to SDH Seer; Dr. Sajada Tak from Gousia Hospital Srinagar Jammu to SDH Pattan; Dr. Sabeena Maqbool from DH Anantnag to SDH Bijbehara (Anantnag); Dr. Sharma Dar from DH Kishtwar to DH Kishtwar; Dr. Karuna Wazir from Govt. Hospital Gandhinagar, Jammu to AH Ghagwal; Dr. Aijaz Ahmad from SDH Pampore to SDH Tral; Dr. Mohd. Farooq Tak from I/C BMO Ramnagar to SDH Ramnagar; Dr. Zainab Drabu from DH Pulwama to SDH Tangmarg and Dr. Sudesh Raina from DH Reasi to DH Reasi.