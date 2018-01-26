61 get Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for meritorious service, gallantry

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. S.P Vaid congratulated the officers and other personnel of the J&K Police who have been awarded Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Gallantry.

In his message he has impressed upon them to work with same zest and zeal in future.

Home Department sanctioned Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service in favour of IGsP Rajesh Kumar, Director SSG, Ab. Rashid Bhat, SSP, Kulbir Singh, SSP AIG (CIV) PHQ J&K, Shoket Hussain Shah, SSP CID SB Kashmir, Manoj Kumar Pandit, SP, AIG(Communication) PHQ, Altaf Ahmed Dar, DySP Security Kashmir.

Home Department also sanctioned Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in favour of Raiz Ahmed, DySP (PC) Srinagar, Altaf Hussain Bhat, Sgct, PC Srinagar, Muneer Ahmad Rather, Sgct, Mir Murtaza Hussain Sohil, DySP (PC) Bandipora (1st Bar to SKPMG), Gurdeep Singh, SI, PC Bandipora, Basharat Ahmad Bhat, Ct., Nisar Ahmad Mir, HC, Aijaz Ahmad, Ct., Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar, IPS SP West Srinagar, Sanjeev Dev Singh, SI, SOG Tral, (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohd Ramzan Wani, Foll. PD Awantipora, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS, SSP Srinagar (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohammad Rafiq Chopan, Ct., Ajaz Ahmad Zargar, Addl. SP Kulgam, Sheikh Ishfaq Alam, DySP HQRs. Kulgam, (1st Bar to SKPMG), Athar Samad Ahangar, Inspr., Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Ct., Imtiyaz Ahmad Sofi, Ct., Mudassar Ahmad, Ct., Saqib Ghani, DySP (Prob), Bandipora, Irshad Ahmad Dar Const., Sandeep Kumar, SI, Mohd Maqbool Const., Ab. Hamid Reshi, Const., Atul Sharma, Addl. SP Nowshera. Kuldeep Krishan Inspr. SHO Nowshera, Randhir Singh, Dvr. Const., Surinder Kumar, HC, Obaid Ahmad, Ct., Mohd Yaqoob Jehra, Ct., Showkat Ahmad Dar, DySP(Ops) Sopore (1st Bar to SKPMG), Sajad Ahmad Ganie SI, Dawood Ahmad Bhat Sg.Ct., Akeel Ahmad Malik SgCt., Rameez Rashid Bhat, DySP SDPO Tangmarg, Mohd Sadiq Lone HC, Mashkoor Ahmed DySP DAR DPL Sopore (1st Bar to SKPMG), Zia-ur-Rehman SI, Suhail Ahmad Const., Manzoor Ahmad Malla Const. Javaid Iqbal Tabassam, DySP, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, DySP, Farooq Ahmad Khan, SI, Bharat Pandita. Const., Hilal Khaliq, KPS DySP(Ops) Kulgam (1st Bar to SKPMG), Vishal Shoor, Inspr. (1st Bar to SKPMG), Anil Singh Const., Arshid Ahmad Const., Adil Rashid Inspr., Davinder Kumar, HC, Satpal Singh Foll., Asgar Ali Malik, DySP DySP(Ops) Pattan, Masrat Ahmad Mir, Inspr. (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohd Farooq Gujjar, SI and Bilal Ahmad Shagoo Sgct.