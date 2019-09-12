600 students receive scholarship at HBET carnival

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over 600 children received scholarship during five-day carnival conducted by Harbans Bhalla Educational Trust (HBET), 80 per cent of which were girl students from rural and border areas.

Johny William, former IPS officer was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Highlighting various benefits of education, he advised students to avail full benefit of scholarship and support of the Trust. He also lauded excellent work of HBET. William further encouraged children to go for a career in police and defence forces, which are offering excellent prospects for girls as well.

Besides scholarship distribution, a number of students from classes 1st to 10th participated in assessment test. The participating children were from various villages including Chak Chakrohi, Arnia, Hiranagar, Rattian, Doomi, Gajansoo, R S Pura, Birpur, Rehian, Jourian, Dansal, Kangrail, Gurah Slathia, Ghou Manhasan, Saruinsar and Kandyal.

“Selection tests were also conducted for new students of classes 1st to 3rd. Parents of needy and meritorious students of Government schools can approach the trust for scholarship. Selection is done as per rules of the Trust based on merit and need,” an official of Trust informed.