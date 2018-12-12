60 selected for skill training programme

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Sixty candidates were selected under Skill Development Training Programme which is funded by National Schedule Caste finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) at Samba on Tuesday.
These candidates will be trained electrician domestic solution job role of power sector skill council with the duration of 350 hours. They said the beneficiaries can get stipend if they will achieved a benchmark of attendance.
