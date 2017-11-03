60 Japanese firms to participate in World Food India event

New Delhi: About 60 companies from Japan and 12 CEOs of major firms of that country will take part in the three-day World Food India event that kicks off today, its envoy Kenji Hiramatsu said.

Addressing a gathering at a reception held at the Japanese Embassy for representatives of 11 of those firms yesterday, the envoy urged both the sides to work towards “establishing a network” which can be “mutually beneficial”.

“Japan is a partner country in the mega event that will take place in Delhi for the next three days. About 60 Japanese firms will participate in it. Our Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will be arriving to attend the event,” Hiramatsu said.

The ambassador said the world food event would help bring Japanese investment in India.

“The Indo-Japan relationship is expanding and deepening dramatically. And, the special bond between Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe is already seen in economic, politics and security fields,” he said.

He emphasised to the investors from both the sides that there were “amazing possibilities” in the country.

The Embassy has put up a spread of its ethnic cuisine and Hiramatsu invited the guests to sample the Japanese delicacies from the buffet.

“Washoku, the traditional food of Japan, has already been listed as a Unesco heritage, and its appeal has also spread in Indian society,” he said.

Companies which displayed their products at the Embassy include Choya Umeshu, Yamamoto Shokuhin, Marine Foods, and Sakata Seed Cooperation.

The three-day event is being hosted at the sprawling India Gate lawns.

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal was scheduled to attend the event but could not make it, an official of the Embassy said. (PTI)