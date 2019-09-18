6 years old boy kidnapped

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: A 6 years old boy was kidnapped outside from his house at Bari Brahmana area on Tuesday. As per the details, Rita Devi, wife of Nankesh, resident of Uttar Pradesh, presently staying at Teli Basti alleged that her son was playing out and didn’t return. Police has registered a case and efforts are on to trace him.
