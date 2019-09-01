6 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 arrested

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Saturday nabbed three vehicle lifters and recovered five stolen motor cycles and a Scooty.

As per details, during investigation of case vide FIR No.108/2019 under Section 379 RPC of Police Station Jhajjar Kotli which was registered on the complaint of one Parshotam Kumar, son of Bhuri Dass, resident of Sagoon, Jammu, a SIT was constituted to work out the theft cases on priority.

The SIT headed by SHO Police Station Jhajjar Kotli Inspr.

Rajesh Khajuria rounded up a number of suspects and leads were developed, based on which three persons, namely, Sobat Ali, son of Jamal Din, Shamsher Mohd, son of Faqir Mohd, both residents of Chapper Tehsil Dansal and Mohd Ashraf, son of Mohd Hussain, resident of Chhadali Tehsil Dansal were apprehended. On their disclosure, five motorcycles bearing registration Nos. JK02BA 0623, JK02BA 3076, JK02BJ 8649, JK02BB 9785, PB02BJ 0932 and one scooty bearing engine No. JC44E2024309 were recovered from their possession.