6 Pak terrorists of LeT including Lakhvi’s nephew killed in Hajan

Garud commando lays down his life in the fierce gunfight in LeT’s den in North Kashmir; 6 AK-56 rifles recovered

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: In a major setback to terrorism in Kashmir valley, particularly in North Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Saturday wiped out a group of six Pakistani cadres of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in a fierce gunbattle that also claimed life of a Garud Commando of the Indian Air Force at Hajin, in Bandipore district.

Director General of Police Dr Shesh Paul Vaid told STATE TIMES that Police and security forces swooped down on a hideout in Chandergeer hamlet of Hajin at around 1700 hours after receiving specific information regarding the presence of six Pakistani terrorists of LeT. According to the tip off, Owaid, also called Umair, son of Zakiur Rehman Makki and nephew of the LeT top functionary and mastermind of the Mumbai attack of 2008 Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was among the six militants hiding in a house.

As soon as the Police and security forces laid siege to a cluster of houses, the holed up terrorists opened fire that triggered a fierce gunfight. It lasted for three hours. DGP said that all the six terrorists, each carrying an AK-56 rifle and other firearms, were killed in the encounter. One Garud commando of IAF, attached to Army, lost his life and another soldier sustained injuries.

SSP Bandipore Sheikh Zulfikar said that all the six bodies, along with equal number of AK rifles, were recovered and the search operation was called off at around 2030 hours. DGP said that three of the six terrorists killed in the gunbattle had been identified as Owaid, Zargam and Mehmood.

Today’s operation in the LeT’s stronghold in Hajin is being interpreted as a major achievement for Police and security forces and a remarkable setback for all militants, particularly those active in northern Valley. It is after a long time that as many as six terrorists- all of them Pakistani cadres of LeT – have been killed in a single operation by Police and security forces in the Valley plains.

Capital of Kukka Parray’s counterinsurgency militia, Ikhwanul Muslimoon, until his death, along with two more Ikhwanis, on September 13, 2003, Hajin has surfaced as LeT’s bastion in northern Kashmir in the last three years. Before floating his political organisation Awami League and being returned as MLA in Sonawari segment in 1996, Kukka Parray had established a strong base with Army’s support in his residential village of Hajin. He is being held responsible in getting over 2000 terrorists and hundreds of their supporters and sympathisers killed. His pro-India and anti-Pakistan insurgency and politics led to successful Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Kashmir in 1996.

Both, Kukka Parray, and his one-time second-in-command of Ikhwanul Muslimoon Javed Shah were eliminated by militants in two separate attacks during Mufti Mohmmad Sayeed’s PDP-Congress government, respectively in Hajin and Srinagar, in September and August 2003. Thereafter, Ikhwan suffered reverses and most of its cadres were selectively killed by terrorists.

After the PDP-BJP government took over in March 2015, Pakistani cadres of Let established a strong back in Hajin. For a long time, their local supporters failed most of the operations of Police and security forces with slogans and stone pelting. It was in this village that Commanding Officer of CRPF 45 Bn Chetan Cheetah had got critically injured even as three soldiers of Army got killed and 8 personnel injured on February 14, 2017.

On October 29, 2017, Constable Zahir Abbas of J&K Police and two LeT terrorists got killed in an encounter in Mir Mohalla, Hajin.

On October 11, 2017, two LeT terrorists – Ali Bhai of Pakistan and Nasrullah Mir of Hajin – got killed in an encounter at Paribal (Hajin). Two Garud commandos of IAF, which was the first ever fatal casualty of this elite force in J&K, were also killed in the same gunfight.

On August 27, 2017, suspected LeT terrorists spread a wave of terror by beheading a 24-year-old civilian Muzaffar Ahmad Parray of Hajin whose body was spotted and fished out from river Jhelum next day. LeT however blamed security forces for his killing.

In the same village, Zakiur Rehman Makki’s elder son and Lakhvi’s nephew Musaib had got killed in an encounter in Parray Mohalla on January 19, 2017. His younger brother Umair was among the six LeT terrorist who were killed in the adjoining hamlet today. Lakhvi’s own son Qasim had been killed by security forces in an encounter in 2007.

On January 10, 2017, another terrorist was killed in yet another encounter in the same village. Prior to that, two terrorists had got killed in an encounter in Bonikhan Hajin on November 22, 2016.