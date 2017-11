6 KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Government on Monday transferred six KAS officers. According to GAD order, Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, under order of transfer as Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat; Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Sukhdev Singh Samyal, KAS, Additional Secretary , Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment as Additional Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department; Narinder Singh Bali, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda as Special Secretary, Information Department; Vishal Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Hqr), J&K, as Additional Secretary, Finance Department and Devinder Singh Katoch, KAS, under orders of transfer as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda, has been posted as Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority.