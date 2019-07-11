6 HCs, 7 SGCT among 29 transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Headquarters Indian Reserve Police 1st Bn, Reasi on Wednesday ordered 29 Inter-Coy transfers.

According to an order, HC Mohd Shafi, 9/IR-1st has been transferred and posted at C-Coy; HC Zahid Ali, 213/IR-1st at HQ-Coy; HC Mohd Shaban, 129/IR-1st at D-Coy; HC Mohd Latief, 47/IR-1st at C-Coy; HC Mohd Ayoob, 151/IR-1st at E-Coy; HC Ab. Rashid, 471/IR-1st at E-Coy; SGCT Mushtaq Ahmed, 198/IR-1st at D-Coy; SGCT Talib Hussain, 369/IR-1st at C-Coy; SGCT Muzaffer Ahmed, 297/IR-1st at C-Coy; SGCT Mohd Maqbook, 171/IR-1st at E-Coy; SGCT Shafaqat Hussain, 416/IR-1st at E-Coy; SGCT Aijaz Ahmed, 547/IR-1st at E-Coy; SGCT Mohd Ashraf, 183/IR-1st at E-Coy; CT Naseer Ahmed, 444/IR-1st at D-Coy; CT Mohan Singh, 308/IR-1st at E-Coy; CT Shabir Ahmed, 536/IR-1st at B-Coy; CT Mushtaq Ahmed, 537/IR-1st at B-Coy; CT Sajad Hussain, 629/IR-1st at C-Coy; CT Mohd Aslam, 687/IR-1st at A-Coy; CT Hilal Ahmed, 598/IR-1st at D-Coy; CT Satish Singh, 361/IR-1st at C-Coy; CT Raj Kumar, 681/IR-1st at A-Coy; CT Mohd Rafiq, 779/IR-1st at B-Coy; CT Mehboob Ali, 380/IR-1st at B-Coy; CT Mohd Qayoom, 409/IR-1st at E-Coy; CT Raj Singh, 544/IR-1st at E-Coy; CT Karnail Singh, 309/IR-1st at E-Coy; CT Raj Kumar, 581/IR-1st at E-Coy and Cook Surinder Singh, F-52/IR-1st has been transferred and posted at HQ-Coy.