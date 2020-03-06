6 feared dead after SUV plunges into Chenab

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: At least six people were feared dead after a SUV skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar highway and plunged about 500 feet into the Chenab river in Ramban district.

“The vehicle drowned into Chenab river at Cafeteria Morh around 7 pm. It was probably headed to Jammu from Srinagar or Banihal,” Ramban Deputy Magistrate Nazim Zai Khan said.

He added that amid heavy rains, the rescue team that was sent to the accident spot could find only a few cell phones on the hill slopes.

“We have not been able to trace the vehicle so far. It has submerged into the river and I fear that there are no survivors,” he said.

The official said that the army’s help has been sought to locate the vehicle.