6 civilians killed, 13 injured in Pak shelling during last 10 months in J-K

Jammu: Six civilians were killed and 13 others were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 10 months, an official said today.

Nowshera and Manjakote sectors were worst hit and accounted for majority of the damage in the shelling from across the border, District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

As many as 169 residential houses and 12 government buildings were damaged in the shelling from May 1, 2017 to February 25, 2018, Choudahry said.

He said 4,600 people migrated from the affected villages along the LoC during the past 10 months even as the local administration constructed 86 underground bunkers at various places in the twin sectors for the safety of the people.

Over 80 schools, which were near the border, were closed to ensure safety of the students, he said.

Choudhary said the administration is making all efforts to reach out to the affected populace to mitigate their problems and has set up rehabilitation and relief camps for the border migrants with adequate facilities. (PTI)