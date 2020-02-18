6 bovines rescued, smuggler held

STATE
JAMMU: Police on Monday
foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing six bovines and arresting a
smuggler.
As per the details, a party
of Border Police Post Agra Chak rescued 6 bovines and arrested the accused
namely Bhag Hussain, son of Alaf Din,
resident of Purana Pind R S Pura. A case vide FIR No 28/2020 under Sections 188
IPC 3/4 PCA Act was registered against
the accused.
