6 bovines rescued, smuggler held

JAMMU: Police on Monday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing six bovines and arresting a smuggler.

As per the details, a party of Border Police Post Agra Chak rescued 6 bovines and arrested the accused namely Bhag Hussain, son of Alaf Din, resident of Purana Pind R S Pura. A case vide FIR No 28/2020 under Sections 188 IPC 3/4 PCA Act was registered against the accused.