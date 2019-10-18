6 bovines rescued, 3 smugglers held

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Thursday
foiled a bovine smuggling bid by
rescuing six bovines and arresting three smugglers at Nagrota.
As per the details, Nagrota Police during Nakas at different
areas nabbed three smugglers and rescued six bovines from their possession.
Police has registered the cases and started investigation.
