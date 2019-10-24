5th IISF at Kolkata from Nov 5

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Fifth Edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019, an annual event organised jointly by the Science & Technology related Ministries and Departments of Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), will be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Science City in Kolkata from November 5 to 8, 2019. It was informed by Chief Scientist and Acting Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Rajneesh Anand while addressing a Press Conference here on Wednesday.

Anand further said that since its inception in 2015, the event is held annually to celebrate achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad. The theme for this year’s festival is RISEN India – Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation, he added.

“As part of pre-cursor event to IISF-2019, at CISR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, the curtain raiser event will be held on October 25, 2019 which will be attended by a galaxy of scientists, educationists, technocrats, scholars, students and members of civil society,” Anand informed.

“Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) & Secretary DSIR will be the Chief Guest at the event. IISF will play a crucial role in promoting love and passion of science among students by bringing science outside the lab,” Anand asserted.

Dr Dhiraj Vyas, Coordinator, IISF Out Reach Programme said that during the Curtain Raiser and Science Outreach Programme on October 25, 2019, CSIR-IIIM will be open for students, public and local media for interaction with scientists besides showcasing its scientific accomplishments and available R&D facilities.

On the occasion, the institute will be organising science model, quiz and extempore competitions for school students drawn from different schools of Jammu province. “The winners of the competitions will be awarded with prizes and certificates. Some of the students, based on their performance in these competitions, may get an opportunity to participate in IISF-2019, from 5th to November 8, 2019 at Kolkata,” he added.