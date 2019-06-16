5th edition of ‘Ladakh Review’ launched

Share Share Share 0

LEH: The 5th edition of ‘Ladakh Review’ focusing on water issues of Leh was launched on Friday by the former Minister, Pintoo Norbu at Leh. He also unveiled revised edition of ‘A Cultural History of Ladakh’. Both the publications were compiled and edited by the Founder-Director ‘Centre for Research on Ladakh’, Nawang Tsering Shakspo.

The books were released during a function organised by the Centre for Research on Ladakh in association with Tendrel Travel to spread awareness on environmental issues. Several prominent politicians, intellectuals, social workers and travel trade personnel including President Municipal Committee Leh, Dr Eshey Namgail; former IG Police T Phuntsok and Ladakhi scholar, Gelong Thupstan Paldan also attended the event.

Speakers highlighted various environment related issues including traffic jam, parking, drinking water, blockage of sewerage pipes and dumping of garbage. They also highlighted the menace created by two snow leopards near Jama Masjid Leh in early hours of 13th June, during which the leopards reportedly killed a dog and ate it partly. It was further informed that one of the snow leopard was caught by the wildlife department; however, the second escaped.

Dr Eshey Namgial said that in recent years, the number of stray dogs has increased tremendously, causing hardships to people.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawang Tsering Shakspo said that Ladakh, particularly Leh town, is passing through tremendous socio-cultural transformation, hence the time has ripen to give a proper thought for promoting and preserving centuries-old culture and heritage. The Divisional Forest Officer Leh, M Abbas and President All Ladakh Tours Operators Association (ALTOA) also spoke on prevailing environmental issues in Leh.