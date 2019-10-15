5th Agricultural Science Congress begins at SKUAST-J

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three-day long 5th Jammu & Kashmir Agricultural Science Congress was inaugurated at Baba Jitto Auditorium of main campus Chatha of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J). Organised on theme ‘Climate Change Management for Sustainable Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Ecological Development’, the Congress is being organised in collaboration with J&K State Council for Science & Technology Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Nirmal Singh, Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly was the Chief Guest on the occasion. More than 300 delegates from all over the country participated in the event.

Dr Nirmal Singh opined that attaining livelihood security, sustainable food production and environmental protection have always been a challenging task and he expressed happiness that such a congress, which focuses challenges on climate change management for sustainable agriculture and livestock farming, is being organised in SKUAST-J. He further stressed on plantation of horticultural trees and crops, so that the problem of soil erosion is minimised.

Dr K S Risam, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu expressed satisfaction over organising congress on such a burning issue relevant to survival of mankind in coming years and for receiving support of a galaxy of eminent speakers, who have made a mark in their chosen field of research for giving their valuable time to present lead papers in this congress.

Dr Anand Sharma, Deputy Director General, Indian Meteorological Department expressed hope that brainstorming information during the event will enlighten delegates, which will help them in shaping future research road map, keeping challenges for climate-change management in their mind.

Dr J P Sharma Director Research, SKUAST-Jammu and Organising Secretary of the Congress elaborated few of thematic areas of science congress viz, climate resilience & associated challenges, sustainable livestock farming in era of climate change, protected cultivation & vertical farming and natural resource management to mitigate climate change.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Chairman Press and Media, informed that during technical sessions, eminent speakers from India will speak on various topics of immense importance and will stress on climate change scenario, management of water / land resources, alternate farming system, strategies in animal health and productivity besides sustainable agricultural production for livelihood security of farmers.

Dr D P Abrol, Dean Faculty of Agriculture extended formal vote of thanks.