59 illegal dairies: DB grants last opportunity to identify cattle pound land

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Deputy Commissioner, Jammu to ensure that suitable land is identified for cattle pound and report in this regard should be submitted before the next date of hearing.

The Division Bench directed that no further time will be granted. The Division Bench also approved the action plan submitted by the Jammu Municipal Corporation and the court also directed the petitioner to give further suggestions on this report/action plan before the next date of hearing.

When the PIL filed by SAVE (Save Animal Value Environment) an NGO working for welfare of animals through its Chairperson Devinder Kaur Madaan alias Rumpy Madaan seeking closure of 59 illegal/unregistered milk dairies running within the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation came up for hearing, the petitioner in person drew the attention of the Division Bench towards order dated February 28, 2018 when the court had directed the Deputy Commissioner Jammu to identify an alternate plot of land for a cattle pound because the earlier identified 100 Kanals of land was not suitable. In terms of the court order a committee consisting of Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Jammu and Assistant Commissioner Revenue JMC came to be constituted by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu to identify the alternate land.

The petitioner submitted that time bound directions be issued to the Committee so that the alternate land is identified.

The Division Bench after considering the submissions of the petitioner directed the Committee to search for a new location within fifteen days and submit a report. The court further directed that the Committee would jointly inspect the land and come with a suitable location instead of identifying the land and thereafter saying that the land is not suitable. The Division Bench further said, “We do not want any excuse from the Department on this pretext”.

The Division Bench also directed the Municipal Veterinary Officer who was present in the Court to prepare a data with all particulars of all the dairies and will submit the data in the book form before the next date of hearing.

Looking into the importance of the matter the Division Bench directed the Registry to re-notify this PIL on May 14, 2018.