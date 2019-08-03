58th Governing Body meet of Narayana Hospital held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KAKRYAL: The 58th Governing Body meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH) Kakryal, was held here on Saturday, in which functioning of the hospital was reviewed in detail. The meeting took several important decisions to further enhance the operational capacities of the hospital, wherever required, for providing highest standards of patient care at the 230-bedded tertiary care hospital, in tune with the emerging requirements.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of SMVDNSH chaired the meeting while Maj Gen S K Sharma (Retd), Member Shrine Board; Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer NH and Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region NH; who all are the Members of the Governing Body, participated in the deliberations.

Among those who took part in the meeting included Dr Man Mohan Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH; M.M Gupta, Chief Engineer, SMVDSB; K.S Dattatreya, Facility Director; Dr R C Sahni, Medical Superintendent, SMVDNSH and Shashi Prakash, Head Finance of the hospital.

Earlier, Dr Ashok Bhan along with members stayed at night in hospital to gather first hand feedback of patients besides examining facilities being extended to them. The members went around various wards and facilities of the hospital and interacted with patients, attendants as well as doctors and staff.

Thereafter, reviewing the functioning of PET CT facility, it was decided that keeping in view the increasing number of patients coming to the hospital to avail this facility which is available only at SMVDNSH Kakryal in entire Jammu region, the GB decided that instead of three days in a week, the PET CT facility will be made available four days in a week to facilitate the patients.

The GB also reviewed the outreach activities of the hospital organised during last month and underscored the need for conducting more such outreach medical camps for benefit of people at large, particularly in remote areas. Other matters that came up for review of the GB included functioning of Jammu OPD of SMVDNSH, to-date status in regard to commencing of Organ Transplant (Renal) programme at SMVDNSH Kakryal, etc. The progress on setting up of Day Care Centre at Jammu was also reviewed.