57 bovines rescued, smugglers held

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN : Police on Monday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 16 bovines and arresting smugglers.

As per the details, on the directions of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma , a police team led by SHO Police Station Batote Inspector Nazir Ahmed under supervision of DySP HQ Ramban Asgar Malik and under close supervision of Addl. SP Sanjay Parihar laid a surprise Naka near Nashri and a truck (JK01AB/6424) was intercepted.

On search, the said truck was found loaded with 16 bovines which were rescued. The truck has been seized and the driver namely Nazir Ahmed son of Abdul Gafoor resident of Malpora Teh & Distt Baramullah was taken into police custody. A case vide FIR No.95/2018 under section 188RPC, 3PC Act was registered against him at Police Station Batote.

Meanwhile, Rajouri Police rescued 41 bovines from the clutches of smugglers across the district.

Police teams from Police Station Rajouri headed by SHO Rajouri Tahir Khan under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Govind Rattan laid surprise Naka at different locations in the town, foiled three separate bovine smuggling bids and rescued 26 bovines from the clutches of bovine smugglers. Some arrests have been made in this regard while cognizance has also been taken in Police Station Rajouri.

Another police team headed by SHO Thanamandi Nazir Ahmad Dar under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar Chowdhary laid a Naka for checking and frisking at upper bridge Thanamandi and a TATA mobile (JK11C-7834) driven by Mohd Junaid son of Mohd Sharief resident of Gudyog Budhal was intercepted and during checking, cops found 7 bovines which were rescued.

Another Tata Mobile ( JK11C-4668) driven by driver namely Mohd Amin son of Bagh Hussain resident of Badhoon Rajouri was also intercepted at Naka point and during the search of the vehicles, 8 bovines were found loaded and were rescued.

Both the mentioned drivers have been arrested, vehicles seized while cognizance of the matter has been taken.