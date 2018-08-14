57 bovines rescued, 5 smugglers held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police foiled four major bovine smuggling bids in Kotranka, Thanamandi and Hubi areas during the last 24 hours.

In the morning hours, a party of Police Station Kandi during Naka duty at village Kandi foiled a bovine smuggling bid by arresting a smuggler namely Mohd Taj son of Reham Ali resident of Kandi and rescuing 14 bovines from the spot. A case vide FIR No.100/2018 under section 188RPC and 3 PCA Act was registered in Police Station Kandi.

Similarly another team of Police Station Kandi during Naka duty at village Kandi Gali intercepted one bovine smuggler namely Mohd Iqbal son of Mohd Shafi resident of Khorebani Khawas and rescued 24 bovines from his clutches. A case vide FIR No.101/2018 under section 188 RPC and 3 PCA Act was registered.

Another police team headed by SHO Thanamandi Nazir A Dar under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar A Chowdhary laid a Naka for frisking of vehicles at upper bridge Thanamandi and intercepted a Jonga (JK22-3646) driven by Zakir Hussain son of Lal Hussain resident of Shopian and a Tata mobile (JK11B-4398) driven by Nazarat Hussain son of Zabir Shah. During the search, 15 bovines were found loaded in both the vehicles which were rescued. Both the drivers were arrested and the vehicles were seized at Police Station Thanamandi. Four more bovines have been rescued by Police Station Kandi team at Hubi and a smuggler namely Wali Mohd son of Abdul Aziz resident of Dhakikote was arrested.