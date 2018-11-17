550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak to be celebrated on Nov 23

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: The 550th Prakash Purab of Ist Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated in Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi, Nowshera on November 23, 2018. This was disclosed by President District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Bhopinder Singh Tiger here on Friday.
He said that Prabhat Pheri (Morning Nagar Kirtan) will be taken out daily during wee hours starting from Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi and after taking a round of the town shall culminate in the Gurdwara again.
He appealed the people in general and Sikh community in particular to participate in the celebrations along with their families and take the blessings of Guru Nanak.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper