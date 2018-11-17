550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak to be celebrated on Nov 23

Share Share 0 Share 0

NOWSHERA: The 550th Prakash Purab of Ist Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated in Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi, Nowshera on November 23, 2018. This was disclosed by President District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Bhopinder Singh Tiger here on Friday.

He said that Prabhat Pheri (Morning Nagar Kirtan) will be taken out daily during wee hours starting from Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi and after taking a round of the town shall culminate in the Gurdwara again.

He appealed the people in general and Sikh community in particular to participate in the celebrations along with their families and take the blessings of Guru Nanak.