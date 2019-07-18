55 bovines rescued

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police on Thursday rescued 55 bovines from the possession of smugglers in Rajouri district area.

As per the details, a team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Ajaz Haider during routine checking intercepted three trucks (JK02AA-8157, JK13A-8651 and JK02AL-7987) at Naka point Salani near Rajouri town. During checking of these three trucks, 51 bovines were found loaded in them which were rescued on the spot.

Drivers of these vehicles have been arrested for smuggling bovines and cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Rajouri.

Another team of police headed by SHO Thanamandi Javed Malik intercepted a Tata mobile (JK11B-4395 ) which was driven by Mohammad Shabir son of Mohammad Yaqoob resident of Palma Rajouri with bovine smuggler namely Abdul Ghani son of Mohanmad Bashir resident of Plangarh Thanamandi who was also travelling in the vehicle.

During frisking, four bovines were found loaded in the vehicle which were rescued on the spot and both drivers and smuggler have been arrested.