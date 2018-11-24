55 bovines rescued, five smugglers nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Saturday foiled major bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 55 bovines and arresting five smugglers.

As per the details, on the directions of SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, police parties led by SHO Ramban Insp. Vijay Kotwal, SHO Chanderkote Insp. Abid Bukhari, SHO Dharamkund Insp. Ajeet Singh and In-Charge Police Post Rajghar SI Sunil Sharma under supervision of DySP Hqrs. Ramban Asgar Malik KPS and under close supervision of Adll. SP Sanjay Parihar, laid Nakas at various places. During frisking and checking of vehicles, one truck (JK02F/9137) and one load carrier without registration number was intercepted near Shan Palace, and on search of the said vehicles both found loaded with 25 bovines.

Another truck (JK02AL/6095) was intercepted at Chanderkote and found loaded with 20 bovines, similarly two vehicles (load carriers) one without bearing was intercepted in Dharamkund and other (JK19/ 1922 ) at Rajghar. Both found loaded with six and four bovines respectively.

Total, 55 bovine animals have been rescued from the clutches of bovine smugglers and five suspected persons namely Parveen Singh son of Sardar Singh resident of R S Pura, Jammu; Mohd Aslam son of Farid Ahmed resident of Parnote; Mohd Shakeel son of Mohd resident of JP Gate Chanderkote; Mohd Mushtaq son of Mohd Yousif resident of Phalty and Harbans Singh son of Nana Singh resident of Chak Mohd Yar RS Pura Jammu have been taken into custody and case FIR No. 191/2018 and 192/18 & 193/18 under section 188RPC, 3 PC Act was registered at Police Station Ramban, FIR NO. 68/18 under section 188 RPC, 3PC Act stand at Chanderkote and FIR No 50/18 under section 188 RPC,3PC Act at Dharamkund respectively.