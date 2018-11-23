53rd meeting of Governing Body; ‘Operational capacity of Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal to be enhanced’

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATRA: The 53rd Governing Body meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, was held here in which the functioning of the 230-bedded tertiary care hospital was reviewed in detail.

The meeting took several decisions for improving the functioning of the hospital to further enhance its operational capacities, wherever required, and for providing best possible patient care to increasing number of patients.

B.B Vyas, Advisor to Governor, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body and Finance and Audit Committee of the Hospital, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vivek Verma, Additional CEO of the Board; Dr. (Brig) Man Mohan Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH; and M.M Gupta, Chief Engineer from the Shrine Board side. Those who took part in the Governing Body meeting on behalf of NVDSHPL/NH included Sunil Kumar CN, Regional Director, NH; A. Nagarajan, Senior Vice President Finance, NH; Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director Northern Region, NH; Manu Ramachandar, Facility Director; K.S Dattatreya, designate Facility Director and Dr. Saumya Ahuja, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

The Governing Body was informed that in order to facilitate the patients requiring dialysis procedures, the SMVDNSH, Kakryal has started providing the dialysis facility to the patients on Sundays also.

The meeting had an analysis of the feedback and suggestions from the patients and their attendants and stressed that prompt action should be taken on each and every feedback as this would go a long way in continuously improving the delivery systems in the hospital.

The Governing Body also discussed modalities for organising third anniversary celebrations of the hospital, which is due in April, 2019.

The events to be organised, interalia, include holding of Seminar on the Trauma Management in which a number of consultants will participate, including participation from the traffic department.