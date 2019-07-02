52 flights cancelled, 55 diverted due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Share Share Share 0

Mumbai: As many as 52 flights were cancelled and another 55 diverted to nearby airports due to the inclement weather and skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft at Mumbai airport Monday night, an official said Tuesday.

Efforts are underway to remove the Boeing 737 aircraft from the runway and restore operations as early as possible, the official said.

A city-bound SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway at Mumbai airport Monday night after landing amid heavy rains, which have severely hit normal life in the city over the last two days.

This was the second incident of a SpiceJet aircraft overshooting the runway in the past few days.

On June 30, SpiceJet flight from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind.

“A total of 52 flights have been cancelled and another 55 diverted to the nearby airports due to the inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway since Monday late night,” said the official.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft is still stuck on the runway (09×27) and operations are being carried out from the secondary runway ( 14×32), the official said.

“Efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from main runway to bay area,” the official said, adding that it may take time to restore operations from the main runway as the continuous rain is hampering the aircraft rescue work. (PTI)