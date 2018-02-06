515 infiltration cases in J-K in 2017; 75 militants killed

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: As many as 515 infiltration cases from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir have been reported in 2017 in which 75 militants were killed, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that 515 infiltration cases were reported in 2017 in which 75 militants were killed in 2017 in comparison to 454 cases in 2016 in which 45 militants were killed.

In 2015, altogether 223 infiltration cases were reported in which 64 militants were killed, he said replying to a written question.

Rijiju said that security forces have taken appropriate measures by strengthening over-all security, including operational grid with enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid, at the borders as well as in hinterlands to deal with such insurgency activities. (PTI)