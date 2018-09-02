50th Sujandhar Kesari Dangal today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Sujandhar Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association is going to organise 50th Annual Sujandhar Kesari Dangal 2018 on September 2 at village Sujandhar in Tehsil Bhamag and district Reasi as part of annual three days historic 15th Naag Devta Mela 2018.

The decision regarding organising this Dangal was taken in a meeting held at Katra under the chairmanship of President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma who is also Treasurer Indian Style Wrestling of India, President Senior Citizens Welfare Forum Katra and Associate Vice-President Wrestling Federation of India.

Others who attended the meeting were Prem Singh (President), Sohan Singh (Sonu), President Purana Daroor Dangal Committee, Devinder Singh (Mangu), Balwant Singh, Ram Singh, Tej Singh (Farmer Sarpanch), Budhi Singh, Govind Singh, Mukhatyar Singh, Mohd Gani, Chuni Lal, Vakil Singh and Mohd Yousaf.

Giving details of the Dangal, Shiv Kumar said nearly 55-60 wrestlers from various parts of the State will take part. Prominent among them will be wrestlers from J&K Police, Domana Akhara, Reasi, Udhampur, Roun-Domail, Pouni, Rajouri, Doda, Kalakote, Akhnoor, R.S Pura, Bhamag and Basantgarh.

Sharma said that winner of the first bout will be awarded with the Sujandhar Kesari 2018 title in addition the traditional Gurj (Gadda) and Patta and handsome cash prize.

For further information, the wrestlers desirous to take part in the Dangal can contact Shiv Kumar Sharma on Mobile no. 94191-61880, 99069-72888 and Sohan Singh (Sonu) on Mobile no. 94191-64603.