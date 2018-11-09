50 per cent digitisation of Provident Fund record of State Govt employees completed: Bhagat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Around 50 per cent work on digitisation of Provident Fund record of State government employees has been completed while work on rest of the records is going on in full swing. The State government had set a target of completing the task in 100 days.

In Jammu region, digitisation of records in three districts of Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua has been completed while in Kashmir work at seven districts namely Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora,Kargil and Leh has been completed. Besides records of some other districts is near to completion across Kashmir valley and Ladakh region.

According to official sources out of total employee strength of 4.5 lakh work on digitisation of records of 2.6 lakh workers has been completed. On Thursday, Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, inspected the progress of digitisation of Provident Fund records being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir Employees Provident Fund Organisation (J&K EPFO) at Additional Provident Fund Commissioner Office, Rail Head Complex, Jammu.

During his visit, the Commissioner Secretary also inaugurated the digitised record of workers from three districts Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua of Jammu province.

Bhagat said that the main objective behind the digitisation of Provident Fund record of workers is to streamline its timely release and ensure disposal of cases.

It will create accurate data base of employees through which Government can extend benefits under labour laws to workers besides ensuring timely disposal of cases, he said, adding that, the digitization of records will reduce the hassles like mismatch of data, missing of records while applying for the cases.

He said that after the completion of the digitiaation work, the data will be available in digital format. Services of private vendors also being utilised for the completion of digitisation process of both provinces, he added.

He said that the Labour Commissioner is doing a very important activity of digitisation of the records of the workers of the State.

The plan for connecting the digitised data with other services like bank credit, SMS based services and many alike are in the pipeline. He further asked the private enterprises to provide their data for digitisation.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary took a round of the office complex and inspected several sections. He called for proper management of the records and instructed for deployment of more manpower for the data entry.

He further issued directions for speeding-up of the digitisation process to ensure its timely completion.

Additional Provident Fund Commissioner Jammu, Sudershan Kumar besides other concerned senior functionaries were present on the occasion.