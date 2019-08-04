5 years old girl raped, murdered; accused held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Beerwah Police on Saturday arrested a person involved in rape and murder of a minor girl in Budgam.

Police Station Beerwah received a written complaint that a girl has been kidnapped. A man resident of Sitapur Uttar Pradesh at present working at brick kiln stated that on August 2, 2019, his 5 years old daughter was kidnapped by one person namely Sushil Kumar Chouhan, son of Harso Lal, resident of Sitapur Uttar Pradesh who is also working at brick kiln in Hayatpora area of Beerwah.

Accordingly Budgam Police registered a case FIR No-134/2019 under relevant sections of law in Police Station Beerwah and started searches to trace the missing girl. However, the dead body of the aforesaid girl was retrieved by Police from nearby Nallah at Hayatpora.

During the course of investigation, officers learnt that the accused namely Sushil Kumar Chohan after kidnapping the girl had committed rape and murder of aforesaid girl.

Accused involved in offence has been arrested and is in Police custody. Further investigation in the matter is going on.