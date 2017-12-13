5 Stenographers promoted as Pvt Secys, adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday accorded promotion and adjustment of five Senior Scale Stenographers of Heads of Departments as Private Secretaries.
The promoted Senior Scale Stenographers are Showkat Ahmad Rather, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Ajaz Ahmad Gani, Taranjeet Kour and Chunl Lal Bhat.
Consequent upon their placement as Private Secretaries, Showkat Ahmed Rather, has been transferred from the office of Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, J&K and posted as Private Secretary, Directorate of Handloom, J&K; Muzaffar Ahmad Shah has been transferred from the office of Chief Engineer, System and Operation Wing Kashmir and posted as Private Secretary, Custodian General, J&K;
Ajaz Ahmad Gani has been transferred from the office of Chief Engineer EM&RE Wing Kashmir and posted as Private Secretary, Directorate of Hospitality and Protocol, J&K;
Taranjeet Kour has been transferred from the office of J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu and posted as Private Secretary, Directorate of Command Area Development, Jammu on ex-cadre basis and Chuni Lal Bhat, has been transferred from the office of Advocate General, J&K Jammu and posted as Private Secretary, in the office of Relief and Rehabilitation Commis-sioner (Migrants).
