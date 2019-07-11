5 SOs placed as I/c AOs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Wednesday placed five Section Officers of Head of Departments Cadre as Incharge Administrative Officers under stop-gap arrangement in the Jammu Administrative Officers (Gazetted) Service.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the Section Officers of Head of Departments Cadre as Incharge Administrative Officers in their own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules, for a period of six months or till the vacancies available in the J&K Administrative Officers (Gazetted) Service are filled up on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the GAD order.

Those who have been placed as Incharge Administrative Officers include Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Narinder Singh Jamwal, Altaf Hussain Bhat, Aijaz Hussain Lanker and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar.

Consequent upon the above, the transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect.-

Abdul Rehman Bhat, Administrative Officer, J&K Service Selection Board, Divisional Office, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, J&K Forest Protection Force; Showkat Ahmad Rather, Incharge Private Secretary, presently posted as Incharge Administrative Officer SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar on ex-cadre basis has been transferred and posted as Incharge Private Secretary to the Director, Handloom, J&K; Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Section Officer, presently posted in the Government Degree College, Sopore (Higher Education Department), on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina; Narinder Singh Jamwal, Section Officer, presently posted in the Government Medical College, Jammu, on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer in the office of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi, Heritage Society, Jammu on ex-cadre basis; Altaf Hussain Bhat, Section Officer, presently posted in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, J&K Service Selection Board, Divisional Office, Srinagar on-ex-cadre basis, in place of Abdul Rehman Bhat.

Aijaz Hussain Lanker, Section Officer, presently posted in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K, on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, in the office of Director, Sericulture Development Department, J&K on ex-cadre basis; Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Section Officer, presently posted in the office of Director, Rural Development Department, Kashmir, on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Baramulla, on ex-cadre basis.