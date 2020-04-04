5 security personnel injured in Pak firing along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: Five security personnel were injured in firing by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. The unprovoked ceasefire violation took place in Sunderbani sector of the district, they said. The injured were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.
