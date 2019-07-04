5 Pak soldiers killed in blast near LoC

AGENCY

Islamabad: At least five Pakistan soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said.

The nature of incident that occurred in Chamb sector was being investigated, it said in a brief statement.

One soldier was injured in the blast.

The army claimed the incident as “an evidence of state sponsored terrorism.”

Those killed were identified as Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammamd Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.