5 migrant labourers from West Bengal killed by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar:
Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam
district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Another
labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, they said.
All the
victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.
The attack
happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is
visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after
the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the
Constitution in August.
Since the
Centre’s decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and
labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.
On Monday, a
trucker from Udhampur district was killed by militants in Anantnag, police
said. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August
5.
On October
24, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district.
On October
14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the
driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard
owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.
Two days
later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and Sanjeev
injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district.
The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.(PTI)
