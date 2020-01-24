5 members of family injured in car-truck collision in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: Five members of a family were injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

A Santro, which was on its way to Srinagar from Ramban, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction due to slippery road conditions at Sherbibi in the Banihal belt of the district, they said.

Five members of a family travelling in the car were seriously injured in the incident, the officials said.

The injured were shifted to the district hospital, Ramban, they added.

They have been identified as Haji Najam Din Wani (80), Zaytoon Begum (75), Saleema Begum (45), Gowhar Najam (40) and Mohammad Arif, all residents of Alinbass, Ramban, the officials said. (PTI)