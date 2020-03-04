5 killed, one injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five persons were killed and one injured in separate mishaps here on Tuesday.

As per the details, a scooty met head on with another scooty in Pounichak area as a result two youths died while one got injured. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Bakshi, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Udey Wala and Abhishek Bassan, son of Rajinder Kumar, resident of Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo.

Meanwhile, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, son of Barkat Wani, resident of Bastangarh presently staying at Sidhra was hit by an unknown vehicle when he was walking along road as a result he died on the spot.

An unknown man also died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Nai Basti. His body is kept in mortuary for identification.

Sunil Kumar, son of Gopal Krishan, resident of Bhagwati Nagar who was injured in mishap and was under treatment in hospital, succumbed on Tuesday.