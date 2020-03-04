5 killed, one injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Five persons were killed and one injured in separate
mishaps here on Tuesday.
As per the details, a scooty met head on with another scooty
in Pounichak area as a result two youths died while one got injured. The
deceased have been identified as Rahul Bakshi, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of
Udey Wala and Abhishek Bassan, son of Rajinder Kumar, resident of Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo.
Meanwhile, Mushtaq
Ahmed Wani, son of Barkat Wani, resident of Bastangarh presently staying at
Sidhra was hit by an unknown vehicle when he was walking along road as a result
he died on the spot.
An unknown man also died after being hit by an unknown
vehicle in Nai Basti. His body is kept in mortuary for identification.
Sunil Kumar, son of Gopal Krishan, resident of Bhagwati
Nagar who was injured in mishap and was under treatment in hospital, succumbed
on Tuesday.
