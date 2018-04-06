5 killed, 18 injured in two accidents in J-K

Jammu: Five persons, including three pilgrims, were killed and 18 others injured today in two accidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Ramban districts, police said.
Three pilgrims were killed and 18 others injured when their mini bus overturned in Rajouri district, they said.
The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori temple when it overturned at the Triyath belt, police said.
The injured have been admitted to the GMC hospital in Jammu, they said.
In another incident, two persons, identified as Sanjay Singh and Manjeet Singh, were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge near the Karool Kundi area in Ramban district, police said.
Their bodies have been recovered, they said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Decision on Salman’s bail plea reserved till tomorrow
Salman found guilty in blackbuck poaching case, 5 acquitted
Runaway girl tries to scale building wall to meet Salman Khan
‘Ban controversial film Nanak Shah Fakir’
‘Singham’ Punjabi remake to release next year
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper