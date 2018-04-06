5 killed, 18 injured in two accidents in J-K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Five persons, including three pilgrims, were killed and 18 others injured today in two accidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Ramban districts, police said.

Three pilgrims were killed and 18 others injured when their mini bus overturned in Rajouri district, they said.

The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori temple when it overturned at the Triyath belt, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the GMC hospital in Jammu, they said.

In another incident, two persons, identified as Sanjay Singh and Manjeet Singh, were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge near the Karool Kundi area in Ramban district, police said.

Their bodies have been recovered, they said. (PTI)