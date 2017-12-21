5 KAS officers shifted, 4 others get additional charge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday transferred five KAS officers and assigned charge of four posts to two IAS and as many KAS officers in addition to their duties.

According to separate government orders, Pawan Kumar (KAS), Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda. Shafiq Ahmad (KAS), under orders of transfer as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kishtwar, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Rajouri. Ghulam Mohi-ud-din (KAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sanku, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Zanskar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Nazir Ahmad Mir (KAS), under orders of transfer as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kupwara, has been posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Hakim Muzaffar, under orders of transfer as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Lolab has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Mohammad Assadullah Rather (KAS), Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Lolab, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Khurshid Ahmad (IAS), Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Hemant Kumar Sharma (IAS ) Commissioner Secretary Transport Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Science and Technology Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Musheer Ahmad (KAS), Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, in addition to his own duties, till Tassaduq Hussain Mir (KAS) remains on leave.